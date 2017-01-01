Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Portofino Rosso Il Müsaico 2016, Bisson (Italy)

Portofino Rosso Il Müsaico 2016

Bisson (Italy)

Golfo del Tigullio-Portofino or Portofino (Liguria)
Dolcetto (70%), Barbera (30%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Golfo del Tigullio-Portofino or Portofino (Liguria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blackberry and cyclamen.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

September 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Bisson's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In which municipality are produced the best Barbaresco wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in September?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.