Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, blackberry and cyclamen.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.


