Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, vanilla, tobacco, cinnamon, chocolate, mace and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

8 months in barrique, 8 months in bottle.


