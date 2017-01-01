Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, iris, chocolate, vanilla, leather, tobacco, pink pepper, mace, cinnamon, nail polish, graphite and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, iris, chocolate, vanilla, leather, tobacco, pink pepper, mace, cinnamon, nail polish, graphite and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very long finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum. Very long finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

24 months in barrique, 8 months in bottle. 24 months in barrique, 8 months in bottle.

