|
Montefalco Sagrantino Valdimaggio 2012
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, iris, chocolate, vanilla, leather, tobacco, pink pepper, mace, cinnamon, nail polish, graphite and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very long finish with long flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
24 months in barrique, 8 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2017