|
Chardonnay 2016
(Umbria)
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, peach, lychee and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and pear.
4 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta and risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
|
| February 2017
|
|2016
|
| September 2017
| --