Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Chardonnay 2016, Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

Chardonnay 2016

Arnaldo Caprai (Italy)

(Umbria)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Umbria)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, peach, lychee and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and pear.

4 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta and risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

September 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2015        February 2017       
2016        September 2017       --    

Other Arnaldo Caprai's wines 


