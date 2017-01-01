Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, peach, lychee and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and pear.

4 months in steel tanks, at least 3 months in bottle.


