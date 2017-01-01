|
Portofino Vermentino Intrigoso 2016
Golfo del Tigullio-Portofino or Portofino (Liguria)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of plum, pear, jasmine, linden, citrus fruits, broom and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2017