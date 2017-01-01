Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Bron & Rusèval Chardonnay 2016, Celli (Italy)

Bron & Rusèval Chardonnay 2016

Celli (Italy)

(Emilia Romagna)
Chardonnay (85%), Incrocio Manzoni 6.0.13 (15%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, butter, praline, pear, pineapple, citrus fruits, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

6 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

September 2017


Other Celli's wines 


