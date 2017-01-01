Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, butter, praline, pear, pineapple, citrus fruits, vanilla and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, butter, praline, pear, pineapple, citrus fruits, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

6 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle. 6 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle.

