Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of quince, apricot and almond followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach and medlar.

Sweet attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, apricot and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.


