Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and peach followed by aromas of apricot, candied fruits, almond and hawthorn.

Effervescent and sweet attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, apricot and peach.

Produced with the Charmat method.


