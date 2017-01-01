Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Romagna Albana Passito Solara 2015, Celli (Italy)

Romagna Albana Passito Solara 2015

Celli (Italy)

Romagna (Emilia Romagna)
Albana
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score:

Romagna (Emilia Romagna)
Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and almond followed by aromas of date, quince jam, honey, peach jam, candied fruits, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and honey.

8 months in barrique.

Alcohol: 13%

Fruit and jam tarts, Confectionery, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

September 2017


