Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and almond followed by aromas of date, quince jam, honey, peach jam, candied fruits, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried apricot and honey.

8 months in barrique.


