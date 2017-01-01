Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Farfalla Zero Dosage, Ballabio (Italy)

Farfalla Zero Dosage

Ballabio (Italy)

(Lombardy)
Pinot Nero
Sparkling Wine
Score:

(Lombardy)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, bread crust and hawthorn followed by aromas of tangerine, raspberry, grapefruit, hazelnut, honey, bergamot, yeast, pear and plum.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, grapefruit and raspberry.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 72 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

September 2017


