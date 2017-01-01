Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, bread crust and hawthorn followed by aromas of tangerine, raspberry, grapefruit, hazelnut, honey, bergamot, yeast, pear and plum.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, grapefruit and raspberry.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 72 months.


