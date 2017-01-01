Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Aglianico del Vulture Riserva Vigna Caselle 2010, D'Angelo (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture Riserva Vigna Caselle 2010

D'Angelo (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Aglianico
Red Wine

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, cocoa, leather, cinnamon, vanilla, licorice and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

24 months in cask.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

September 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
1999        March 2005    
2010        September 2017    

Other D'Angelo's wines 


