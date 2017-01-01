Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, pink pepper, vanilla, peony, tobacco, chocolate, leather, mace, licorice and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, pink pepper, vanilla, peony, tobacco, chocolate, leather, mace, licorice and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

24 months in barrique, at least 8 months in bottle. 24 months in barrique, at least 8 months in bottle.

