|
Lambrusco di Sorbara Secco Frizzante Piria 2016
Lambrusco di Sorbara (Emilia Romagna)
|
Lambrusco di Sorbara (70%), Lambrusco Salamino (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry and rose.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Produced with Martinotti method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Sauteed meat, Pasta with meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|October 2017