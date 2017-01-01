Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of salmon pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, violet, peach and rose.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, cherry and raspberry.

Produced with Martinotti method.


