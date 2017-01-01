|
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Linea Storica 2013
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, carob, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
Aged in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|October 2017