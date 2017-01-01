Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum and rose. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum and rose.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

