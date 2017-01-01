|
Donna Bosco Rosé 2016
(Abruzzo)
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum and rose.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Cold cuts, Meat appetizers, Pasta with meat, Fich soups, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|October 2017