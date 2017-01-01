Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent. Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of strawberry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of cherry, plum and apple. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of strawberry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of cherry, plum and apple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, raspberry and apple. Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, raspberry and apple.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

