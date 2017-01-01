Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Barbarossa Rosé Il Giardino 2016, Fattoria Paradiso (Italy)

Barbarossa Rosé Il Giardino 2016

Fattoria Paradiso (Italy)

(Emilia Romagna)
Barbarossa
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score:

(Emilia Romagna)
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of strawberry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of cherry, plum and apple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, raspberry and apple.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

October 2017


