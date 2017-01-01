|
Barbarossa Rosé Il Giardino 2016
(Emilia Romagna)
|
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of strawberry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of cherry, plum and apple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, raspberry and apple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|October 2017