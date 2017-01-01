|
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Superiore Linea Storica 2016
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Rose Wine
|Score:
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of strawberry, blueberry, cyclamen and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with meat, Fish soups, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|October 2017