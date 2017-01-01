Brilliant ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, strawberry and blueberry followed by aromas of raspberry, violet, blackberry, plum and cyclamen. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, strawberry and blueberry followed by aromas of raspberry, violet, blackberry, plum and cyclamen.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, strawberry and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, strawberry and blueberry.

3 months in cement tanks. 3 months in cement tanks.

