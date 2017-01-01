|
Barbarossa Cuvée Mario Pezzi Lo Spungone 2016
(Emilia Romagna)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, strawberry and blueberry followed by aromas of raspberry, violet, blackberry, plum and cyclamen.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, strawberry and blueberry.
3 months in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Stuffed pasta, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|October 2017