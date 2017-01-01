Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, plum and raspberry.

Effervescent attack and a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and astringency.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


