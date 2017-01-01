Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Solco 2016, Paltrinieri (Italy)

Solco 2016

Paltrinieri (Italy)

(Emilia Romagna)
Lambrusco Salamino
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Emilia Romagna)
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, plum and raspberry.

Effervescent attack and a pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and astringency.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry.

Produced with the Martinotti method.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Aperitifs, Cold cuts, Fruit desserts

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

October 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Paltrinieri's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in October?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.