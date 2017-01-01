|
Verruzzo 2014
(Tuscany)
|
Merlot (40%), Cabernet Franc (25%), Cabernet Sauvignon (25%), Sangiovese (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, strawberry, vanilla and mace.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense, flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and strawberry.
12 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2017