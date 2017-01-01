|
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva Don Bosco 2012
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla, mace, leather and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
24 months in cask, 24 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2017