|
Terra di Monteverro 2013
(Tuscany)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Cabernet Franc (30%), Merlot (15%), Petit Verdot (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, iris, face powder, vanilla, cocoa, tobacco, mace and eucalyptus.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.
20 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| October 2016
| --
|2013
|
| October 2017
| --