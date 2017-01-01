Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, iris, face powder, vanilla, cocoa, tobacco, mace and eucalyptus.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.

20 months in barrique.


