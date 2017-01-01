|
Pecorino Donna Bosco 2016
(Abruzzo)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2017