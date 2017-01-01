|
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo Superiore Linea Storica 2016
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo
| White Wine
|Score:
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, hawthorn and plum followed by aromas of citrus fruits, almond, pear, broom and rosemary.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Vegetable soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|October 2017