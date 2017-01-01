Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, hawthorn and plum followed by aromas of citrus fruits, almond, pear, broom and rosemary. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, hawthorn and plum followed by aromas of citrus fruits, almond, pear, broom and rosemary.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

