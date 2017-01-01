Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Trebbiano d'Abruzzo Superiore Linea Storica 2016, Bosco Nestore (Italy)

Trebbiano d'Abruzzo Superiore Linea Storica 2016

Bosco Nestore (Italy)

Trebbiano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Trebbiano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, hawthorn and plum followed by aromas of citrus fruits, almond, pear, broom and rosemary.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Vegetable soups

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

October 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Bosco Nestore's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in October?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.