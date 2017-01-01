Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, plum and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.


