Donna Bosco Spumante Brut
(Abruzzo)
Chardonnay (90%), Pinot Nero (10%)
Sparkling Wine
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and banana followed by aromas of pear, bread crust and hawthorn.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of apple, plum and banana.
Produced with long Charmat method.
Alcohol: 12%
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|October 2017