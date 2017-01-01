Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Donna Bosco Spumante Brut, Bosco Nestore (Italy)

Donna Bosco Spumante Brut

Bosco Nestore (Italy)

(Abruzzo)
Chardonnay (90%), Pinot Nero (10%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Abruzzo)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and banana followed by aromas of pear, bread crust and hawthorn.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Finish of moderate persistence with flavors of apple, plum and banana.

Produced with long Charmat method.

Alcohol: 12%

Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

October 2017


