Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of raisin, quince and candied fruits followed by aromas of date, dried apricot, peach jam, pear jam, citrus fruits peel, honey and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, honey and date.

Aged in steel tanks.


