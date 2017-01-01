Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Tinata 2013, Monteverro (Italy)

Tinata 2013

Monteverro (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Syrah (70%), Grenache Noir (30%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, tomato leaf, raspberry, rosemary, chocolate, iris, mace and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

16 month in barrique and cement tanks.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

October 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2012        October 2016       --    
2013        October 2017       --    

Other Monteverro's wines 


