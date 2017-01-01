Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of strawberry, raspberry and cherry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, rose, peach, ripe apple, blueberry and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of strawberry, raspberry and cherry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, rose, peach, ripe apple, blueberry and plum.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, raspberry and cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, raspberry and cherry.

Produced with the Martinotti method. Produced with the Martinotti method.

