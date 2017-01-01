|
Barbarossa Il Dosso 2011
(Emilia Romagna)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, rose, strawberry, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate, hay and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum.
12 months in cement tanks and barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 18%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
13 °C
(55 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2017
