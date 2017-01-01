|
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva Pan 2012
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, dried violet and black cherry followed by aromas of blackberry, vanilla, tobacco, licorice, mace, chocolate, leather and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
18 months in barrique, 24 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2017