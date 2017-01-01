|
Monteverro 2013
(Tuscany)
Cabernet Franc (40%), Cabernet Sauvignon (35%), Merlot (20%), Petit Verdot (5%)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, iris, face powder, mace, licorice and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with very long flavors of black cherry, black currant and blueberry.
24 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 15%
Game, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|October 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| October 2016
| --
|2013
|
| October 2017
| --