Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, hawthorn and apple followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear and broom. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, hawthorn and apple followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pear.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

