Romagna Albana Vigna dell'Olivo 2016
Romagna Albana (Emilia Romagna)
Albana Gentile di Bertinoro
White Wine
Score:
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, hawthorn and apple followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with vegetables and fish, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Risotto with crustaceans
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|October 2017