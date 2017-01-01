|
Pan Chardonnay 2015
(Abruzzo)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and hazelnut followed by aromas of grapefruit, acacia, vanilla, pear, hawthorn, honey and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
10 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|October 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| June 2007
| --
|2015
| October 2017
| --