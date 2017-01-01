Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Pan Chardonnay 2015, Bosco Nestore (Italy)

Pan Chardonnay 2015

Bosco Nestore (Italy)

(Abruzzo)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score:

(Abruzzo)
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and hazelnut followed by aromas of grapefruit, acacia, vanilla, pear, hawthorn, honey and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and hazelnut.

10 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

October 2017


