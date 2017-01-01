Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Chardonnay 2014, Monteverro (Italy)

Chardonnay 2014

Monteverro (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Tuscany)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and apple followed by aromas of acacia, croissant, pear, vanilla, mango, butter, ripe peach, white chocolate, honey, praline and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, cedar and praline.

14 months in barrique and cement tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

October 2017


