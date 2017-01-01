Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and apple followed by aromas of acacia, croissant, pear, vanilla, mango, butter, ripe peach, white chocolate, honey, praline and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and apple followed by aromas of acacia, croissant, pear, vanilla, mango, butter, ripe peach, white chocolate, honey, praline and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, cedar and praline. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, cedar and praline.

14 months in barrique and cement tanks. 14 months in barrique and cement tanks.

