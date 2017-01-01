Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Vermouth Bianco, Alagna (Italy)

Vermouth Bianco

Alagna (Italy)

(Sicily)
Inzolia
Fortified Wine Fortified Wine Score:

(Sicily)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of artemisia, orange and cinchona followed by aromas of chamomile, mace and vanilla.

Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of orange, chamomile and mace with a pleasing bitter finish.

Produced with a wine made with Inzolia grape to which are added flavors.

Alcohol: 16.5%

Aperitifs, Cheese and dried fruit appetizers

Suggested glass Fortified Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Fortified Wines)

November 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Alagna's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in November?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.