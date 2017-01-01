Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of artemisia, orange and cinchona followed by aromas of chamomile, mace and vanilla. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of artemisia, orange and cinchona followed by aromas of chamomile, mace and vanilla.

Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of orange, chamomile and mace with a pleasing bitter finish. Persistent finish with flavors of orange, chamomile and mace with a pleasing bitter finish.

Produced with a wine made with Inzolia grape to which are added flavors. Produced with a wine made with Inzolia grape to which are added flavors.

