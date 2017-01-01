Dark mahogany and nuances mahogany, little transparency. Dark mahogany and nuances mahogany, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of coffee, caramel and vanilla followed by aromas of dried fig and orange peel.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of coffee and caramel.

Produced with Marsala Fine and added flavoring.


