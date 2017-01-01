Pale mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency. Pale mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of rancho, caramel and dried fig followed by aromas of honey, citrus fruits peel and almond. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of rancho, caramel and dried fig followed by aromas of honey, citrus fruits peel and almond.

Alcoholic and round attack, however balanced, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness. Alcoholic and round attack, however balanced, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, honey and almond. Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, honey and almond.

At least 1 year in cask. At least 1 year in cask.

