Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Marsala Fine I.P., Alagna (Italy)

Marsala Fine I.P.

Alagna (Italy)

Marsala (Sicily)
Grillo, Catarratto, Inzolia
Fortified Wine Fortified Wine Score:

Marsala (Sicily)
Pale mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of rancho, caramel and dried fig followed by aromas of honey, citrus fruits peel and almond.

Alcoholic and round attack, however balanced, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, honey and almond.

At least 1 year in cask.

Alcohol: 17.5%

Confectionery, Jam tarts

Suggested glass Fortified Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Fortified Wines)

November 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Alagna's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in November?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.