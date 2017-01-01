Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of bread crust, blueberry, cyclamen, tangerine, yeast, rose and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.

Refermented in bottle and ages on its lees for at least 24 months.


