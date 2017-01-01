|
Franciacorta Rosé Demi Sec
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Pinot Nero (60%), Chardonnay (40%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of bread crust, blueberry, cyclamen, tangerine, yeast, rose and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack with a pleasing sweetness, however balanced, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.
Refermented in bottle and ages on its lees for at least 24 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fruit desserts, Cream desserts, Semifreddo
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
|
| Issue 30, May 2005
| --
|N.V.
|
| November 2015
| --
|N.V.
|
| November 2017
| --