Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, grapefruit, yeast, plum, citrus fruit peel, hazelnut and hawthorn.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent fnish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 24 months.


