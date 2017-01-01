Brilliant mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency. Brilliant mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of bitter almond followed by aromas of caramel and vanilla.

Sweet and alcoholic attack, however balanced, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of bitter almond and caramel.

Produced with Marsala Fine and added flavoring.


