Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of artemisia, cherry macerated in alcohol and mace followed by aromas of cinchona, orange, cinnamon and vanilla.

Alcoholic and sweet attack, however balanced, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of artemisia and cherry macerated in alcohol.

Produced with a wine made with Nero d'Avola grape to which are added flavors.


