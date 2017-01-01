Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency. Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raisin, citrus fruit peel and dried fig followed by aromas of candied fruits, almond, honey and date.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.

Aged in steel tanks.


