Moscato Sicilia
(Sicily)
Moscato d'Alessandria
| Sweet Wine
Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raisin, citrus fruit peel and dried fig followed by aromas of candied fruits, almond, honey and date.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 16.5%
Dried fruit jam, Confectionery, Hard cheese
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
|
| Issue 31, June 2005
| --
|N.V.
|
| February 2010
| --
|N.V.
|
| November 2017
| --