Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Marsala Superiore S.O.M. Baglio Baiata, Alagna (Italy)

Marsala Superiore S.O.M. Baglio Baiata

Alagna (Italy)

Marsala (Sicily)
Grillo, Catarratto, Inzolia
Fortified Wine Fortified Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Brilliant mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, walnut husk and honey followed by aromas of caramel, almond, dried fig, citrus fruit peel and leather.

Alcoholic and round attack, pleasing sweetness, however balanced, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, caramel and walnut husk.

At least two years in cask.

Alcohol: 18%

Aperitifs, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Fortified Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Fortified Wines)

November 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
N.V.        February 2010       --    
N.V.        November 2017       --    

Other Alagna's wines 


