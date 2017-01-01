Brilliant mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency. Brilliant mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, walnut husk and honey followed by aromas of caramel, almond, dried fig, citrus fruit peel and leather. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, walnut husk and honey followed by aromas of caramel, almond, dried fig, citrus fruit peel and leather.

Alcoholic and round attack, pleasing sweetness, however balanced, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Alcoholic and round attack, pleasing sweetness, however balanced, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, caramel and walnut husk. Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, caramel and walnut husk.

At least two years in cask. At least two years in cask.

