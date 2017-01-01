|
Marsala Superiore S.O.M. Baglio Baiata
Marsala (Sicily)
|
Grillo, Catarratto, Inzolia
| Fortified Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, walnut husk and honey followed by aromas of caramel, almond, dried fig, citrus fruit peel and leather.
Alcoholic and round attack, pleasing sweetness, however balanced, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, caramel and walnut husk.
At least two years in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 18%
|
Aperitifs, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Fortified Wines)
|
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
|
| February 2010
| --
|N.V.
|
| November 2017
| --