Greco di Tufo 2016
Greco di Tufo (Campania)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of pear, peach, hawthorn, broom, almond, linden and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Risotto with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Fried fish
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|November 2017
