|
Fiano di Avellino 2016
Fiano di Avellino (Campania)
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of pear, peach, hazelnut, hawthorn, broom, pineapple and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
|
| June 2016
| --
|2016
|
| November 2017
| --