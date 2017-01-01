Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Alto Adige Sauvignon Blanc Castel Giovanelli 2013, Kellerei Kaltern - Caldaro (Italy)

White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and nettle followed by aromas of peach, pineapple, mango, pear, apple, broom, tomato leaf, grapefruit and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and mango.

Fermented in cask, 10 months in cask.

Alcohol: 14%

Mushroom soups, Vegetable soups, Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Broiled crustaceans

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

November 2017


