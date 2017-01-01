Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and nettle followed by aromas of peach, pineapple, mango, pear, apple, broom, tomato leaf, grapefruit and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and nettle followed by aromas of peach, pineapple, mango, pear, apple, broom, tomato leaf, grapefruit and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and mango. Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and mango.

Fermented in cask, 10 months in cask. Fermented in cask, 10 months in cask.

