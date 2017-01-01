|
Alto Adige Sauvignon Blanc Castel Giovanelli 2013
Alto Adige (Alto Adige)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and nettle followed by aromas of peach, pineapple, mango, pear, apple, broom, tomato leaf, grapefruit and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and mango.
Fermented in cask, 10 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Mushroom soups, Vegetable soups, Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Broiled crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2017