Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Rosa Rosae 2016, Guerrieri Rizzardi (Italy)

Rosa Rosae 2016

Guerrieri Rizzardi (Italy)

(Veneto)
Corvina (80%), Rondinella (10%), Marcobona (10%)
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Veneto)
Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, plum and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

3 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Fish soups, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

November 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2006        Issue 53, June 2007       --    
2008        July 2009       --    
2010        November 2011       --    
2016        November 2017       --    

Other Guerrieri Rizzardi's wines 


