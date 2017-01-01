|
Rosa Rosae 2016
(Veneto)
Corvina (80%), Rondinella (10%), Marcobona (10%)
| Rose Wine
|Score:
Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, plum and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Fish soups, Sauteed white meat
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|November 2017
