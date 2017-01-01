Intense mahogany and nuances of mahogany, little transparency. Intense mahogany and nuances of mahogany, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and citrus fruit peel followed by aromas of caramel, almond, date, leather and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, date and caramel.

At least 2 years in cask.


